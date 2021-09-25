UrduPoint.com

'EOBI Most Effective Safety Net For Retired Workers'

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) was one of the most effective safety nets for retired workers and their families, said EOBI Central Director Sajjad Ahmad.

He said this during a meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood here on Saturday.

The EOBI Director said that despite annual deficit of Rs 18 billion, it was regularly providing sustenance to the vulnerable aged industrial and commercial workers. He said the EOBI got Rs 28 billion as contribution per annum but it was paying accumulated pension of Rs 46 billion.

"There is a huge deficit of Rs 18 billion", he said and added that it was being meted out through earning from the savings of Rs 400 million and other resources. He said that employers just pay Rs 8000 contributions but EOBI gives pension of Rs 8500 to each registered worker per month.� He further said that only in Faisalabad, the EOBI was paying pension of Rs 250 million per month.

He said that there were 9.3 million workers in the queue and employers must ensure in time payment of their contribution dues so that payment of pension to these workers could also be ensured.

Sajjad Ahmad said that currently employers were just paying Rs 180 per worker per month which was just a peanut and it must be enhanced to Rs 200 so that substantial increase could be made in the pension in coming years.

He was appreciative of the positive change in the attitude of employers who were making their contribution for the benefit of their workers. He requested the FCCI to convince other employers to pay their due share of contribution regularly so that their workers could avail the old age benefits.

FCCI SVP Chaudhry Talat Mahmood appreciated the close liaison of FCCI with the governments concerned which were looking after the interests of their workers. He said the FCCI was duty bound to protect the legitimate interests of its members in addition to cooperating with the departments providing social safety net to their workers. He also pointed out shortage of staff in Jhang Road office of EOBI and said that a positive change in their attitude was also necessary.

Later, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood presented FCCI memento to Director Sajjad Ahmad.

Member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Shafiq Gujjar and Shaheen Tabassum, EOBI DeputyDirector Matiullah and Abdul Salam were also present on the occasion.

