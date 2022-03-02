UrduPoint.com

EOBI Multi-billion Scam: Supreme Court Seeks Suggestions Regarding Properties

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 08:08 PM

EOBI multi-billion scam: Supreme Court seeks suggestions regarding properties

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) to submit written suggestions regarding the properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) to submit written suggestions regarding the properties.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo moto notice case.

Former SC chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had taken the suo moto notice of the multi-billion scam in which the then EOBI chairman Zafar Iqbal Gondal and other officials were accused of investing huge sums in housing schemes and purchasing vehicles in various cities without the approval of the institution's board of directors.

During the course of proceedings, EOBI's counsel Khawaja Haris said the Institution wanted to retain 12 of the 18 properties purchased illegally and wanted to return the rest to their owners buyers.

The court sought written suggestions from the EOBI regarding the properties and also directed the properties sellers to submit their replies on the EOBI's suggestions.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said the case had been pending for the last 10 years. The court had taken suo motu notice of the matter under Article 184/3 of the Constitution. Whether the case fell under Article 184/3, he asked, adding around 10 years were spent on litigation due to a television talk show.

Upon this, the CJP remarked that the court was hearing the case to reach a conclusion.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said if the case was not that of Article 184/3 then it should be filed before a civil court.

The court directed Khawaja Haris to submit written suggestions regarding 12 properties to the court.

Khawaja Haris said the EOBI wanted to return the five properties to their owners, and he would submit his written submissions in that regard.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said same rule would be adopted for each property and it was not possible for the court to have two different criteria.

Later, the case was adjourned for a month.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Vehicles Same Muhammad Ali Sajjad Ali TV From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

2 minutes ago
 ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patw ..

ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patwaris

2 minutes ago
 Speakers calls for creating awareness about conser ..

Speakers calls for creating awareness about conservation, protection of wildlife ..

2 minutes ago
 President promulgates ordinance to bring about ind ..

President promulgates ordinance to bring about industrial development

2 minutes ago
 Right to Information Commission arranges workshop ..

Right to Information Commission arranges workshop for public information officer ..

15 minutes ago
 Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of ..

Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of Rs 80,000 during crackdown

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>