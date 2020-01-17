UrduPoint.com
EOBI Paid Rs.33 Billion To Pensioners, Collection Amounted To Rs.21 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:09 PM

Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) is making all out efforts to bridge the increasing gap between amount of collections from industrial and business entities and disbursement of pension among retired workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) is making all out efforts to bridge the increasing gap between amount of collections from industrial and business entities and disbursement of pension among retired workers.

Chairman EOBI Azhar Hameed,while addressing the reception hosted by the Executive Club Trade and Industry Nooriabad and later talking to media persons on Friday said the institute had received Rs.21 billion from industrial and trade organizations as contribution while Rs.33 billion were paid in respect of the pension amount during current year.

The pension amount of all pension holders had been increased from January 2020, he informed, adding the amount of pension to be disbursed would reach to Rs. 40 billion up to June 2020.

He pointed out that after 18th Amendment many companies had stopped their contribution while others were pooling their share at old rates therefore the gap between collection and disbursement of pension amount had drastically widened.

"The quantum of EOBI recovery from 42 percent employees of the industrial zones is thin which is Rs.

380/- to Rs. 780/- per employee while each pension holder is getting Rs. 8500/- in respect of pension amount", he stated.

The chairman said 4.1 million workers were registered with EOBI which had a potential to register 16 million workers into the net therefore all out efforts were being made to enhance the registration of employees.

He informed that after introduction of online system in EOBI, the cases of pension would be processed prior to retirement of the workers so that they could get their claims soon after the retirement.

He hoped that introduction of online system will not only help to eradicate ghost pensioners, but it will also resolve the pensioners issues at the earliest.

Among others, Member EOBI board Trust Shoukat Ali, EOBI Regional Head Kotri Ali Anwar Jamali, Chairman Kotri Association of Trade and Industry Khalil Baloch, Vice Chairman Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce Sajid Junejo and Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Amir Shahab also attended the reception.

