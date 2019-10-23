UrduPoint.com
EOBI Pension Amount To Be Raised To Rs 10,000 By Year-end: Zulfikar Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said that the government was committed to raising Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension amount up to a minimum Rs 10,000 by year end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said that the government was committed to raising Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension amount up to a minimum Rs 10,000 by year end.

"It is a first government which has increased basic pension of the EOBI pensioners by 23 percent and will be further augmented to Rs 15,000 by curtailing the losses of this institution," he said while addressing the signing ceremony of the Oversees Employment Corporation (OEC) tower.

He said that the Pensioners' welfare schemes were in abeyance due the financial losses incurred by the EOBI due to past regimes' corruption and mismanagement.

He said the overseas ministry was leasing out the OEC tower and others EOBI properties in order to facilitate the pensioners.

