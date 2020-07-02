EOBI pension increase will benefit thousands of workers: Ch Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the decision of increasing Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) pension will benefit thousands of workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the decision of increasing Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) pension will benefit thousands of workers.

The federal minister thanked Zulfi Bukhari in a tweet and said "this decision of the Ministry of Labor for increasing pensionary amount will benefit thousands of workers".

He extended special congratulations to the workers of Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra.

Chaudhry Fawad said, hopefully this month we will be able to start EOBI's Khewra office.