EOBI Pensioners Get New Annuity With Two-month Arrears

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

EOBI pensioners get new annuity with two-month arrears

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has credited an amount of Rs 12,500 to the account of each pensioner which included last month's annuity of Rs 2,500 raise and arrears of January and February.

In December, 2019 the government had announced a raise of 30 percent and increased the pension amount from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 which had to be received by the pensioners from January 01, 2020.

An amount of Rs 5.8 billion had been deposited in accounts of over 400,000 registered persons who would be receiving Rs 4,000 in terms of outstanding dues and Rs 8,500 as new pension for the month of March, said a senior officer in EOBI while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said some four projects of the EOBI had been reinvigorated that would generate additional Rs 5 billion revenue after its completion.

The current management was committed to boost its revenue generation which would eventually help take pro-pensioners initiatives, he added.

He said the digitization of department was also in process as the Request For Proposal for the EOBI Transformation Initiative had been floated recently.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said efforts were being made to further increase the pension.

He said the government was working out a plan to increase the pensionamount to Rs15,000 in next years for providing relief to old pensioners andtheir families.

