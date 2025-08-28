EOBI releases pensions of 3 citizens on Ombudsman’s order

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman has resolved three-year-old grievance of three senior citizens, who had been denied their pensions and dues by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

According to details, the complainants approached the regional office in Multan, stating that despite years of registered employment at different mills, the EOBI had withheld their pensions and benefits, leaving them destitute in old age.

Acting on their petition, Advisor Muhammad Rashid Qamar sought a response from the department. Following investigation, he ruled that there was no justification for withholding their dues and directed the EOBI to immediately release the payments.

Complying with the order, the EOBI issued the pensions and handed over cheques to the complainants, who expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Advisor Rashid Qamar for securing their rights.