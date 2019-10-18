UrduPoint.com
EOBI Serving 25,000 Retired Officials In Multan Region

Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) is facilitating over 25,000 retired officials in the Multan region alone

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) is facilitating over 25,000 retired officials in the Multan region alone.

Mudassir Ramzan, deputy director EOBI Multan told APP on Friday that Rs 6,500 per month was the minimum pension fixed by the department which can rise up to Rs 9,000 depending on the job duration of an EOBI-registered pensioner.

He said only those employees could avail benefits from the EOBI whose departments were registered with the institution and had paid nominal contribution for a period of at least 15 years.

He said the EOBI's pension did not discontinue after death of the pensioner but shifted to his widow and then onward to her unmarried daughter.

He said the EOBI was a purposeful programme beneficial for employees and other countries were also replicating it.

He said employees would continue to remain entitled to EOBI pension even if they change their employer or organization.

He said he had also given briefing to lawyers at bar councils that their registration and subsequent payment of nominal contribution could make them entitled to monthly pension after the age of 60 years.

More Stories From Pakistan

