EOBI to embrace digitization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), with an objective to introduce digitization in its services, has launched EOBI Transformation Initiative (ETI) to change its focus from claim-based to service-oriented model.

"The Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested parties has been invited for the purpose, an official source in the EOBI told APP.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring end-to-end customer service capabilities enhancement which would eventually provide maximum efficiency and flexibility for its stakeholders with optimal digitization of data and services.

The prime objective of the initiative was to make sure that the ETI was a benchmark for quality service delivery capabilities in the public sector, he added.

He said it would also improve the contributors' experience with EOBI, its data quality and data leveraging.

The official said the department would launch massive awareness campaigns to sensitize the working class about the initiative and increase its clientele.

He said the institution was providing various benefits including old age pensions, survivors pensions and others to the insured person and their survivors.

