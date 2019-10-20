UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EOBI To Embrace Digitization

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

EOBI to embrace digitization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), with an objective to introduce digitization in its services, has launched EOBI Transformation Initiative (ETI) to change its focus from claim-based to service-oriented model.

"The Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested parties has been invited for the purpose, an official source in the EOBI told APP.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring end-to-end customer service capabilities enhancement which would eventually provide maximum efficiency and flexibility for its stakeholders with optimal digitization of data and services.

The prime objective of the initiative was to make sure that the ETI was a benchmark for quality service delivery capabilities in the public sector, he added.

He said it would also improve the contributors' experience with EOBI, its data quality and data leveraging.

The official said the department would launch massive awareness campaigns to sensitize the working class about the initiative and increase its clientele.

He said the institution was providing various benefits including old age pensions, survivors pensions and others to the insured person and their survivors.

\778

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

12 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

14 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

14 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.