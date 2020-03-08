EOBI to invite ETI bids soon

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A Request for Proposal (RFP) will be floated in national dailies next week to invite bids from potential contractors to materialize the 'EOBI Transformation Initiative' (ETI), aimed at streamlining matters pertaining to the employees registered with the body.

Carrying forward Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 'Digital Pakistan', the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) was moving forward quickly to implement the ETI, a senior officer told APP.

During the last three months, the EOBI had prepared the ETI's PC-I and got approval from the competent authorities, he said and hinted at completion of the project in next two years.

He pointed out that the ETI was a service-oriented project which would give control of financial contribution in the hands of employees and empower the insured persons.

The officer said the prime objective of the initiative was to enhance and ensure maximum registration of insured person.

It would also help up-to-date data base of insured persons which would eventually make sure timely payment of pension to them, he added.

The project contained multiple components including branding and communication, mobile APls and Software Development Kits, Creation of highly advanced data center, state-of the art business applications, enterprise resource solutions, visit management system, fully functional call center/CRM, business processes re-engineering and e-office solution.

Under the project, he said the EOBI would launch mass media awareness campaigns to sensitize its beneficiaries about the project, besides establishing linkages with some offices like Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

He said the current data center of EOBI would be revamped and a new facility would be set up on modern lines to support all the initiatives to be taken under the ETI.

The officer said the EOBI had worked out that initiative to reach the insured person.

