PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Special Secretary of Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that eradicating polio is a national duty and the positive role of media in achieving this goal is of fundamental importance.

He expressed these views while talking to the media in a ceremony held at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Monday.

On this occasion, President PPC Arshad Aziz Malik, UNICEF Communication Officer Shadab Younus, PPC Vice President Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Joint Secretary Gul Rehman Haqqani, Finance Secretary Rizwan Shaikh, members of Governing Body and large number of members and journalists were also present.

Abdul Basit while handing over 4 inverter air conditioners, a 75 inch LED and 3 multipurpose printers and copiers to PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik lauded the cooperation between the PPC and the EOC.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre is a body comprising of government and non-government stakeholders under one roof to eradicate polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While Peshawar Press Club is the apex body of journalists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with more than 600 journalists working for print, electronic, and digital media as its members.

The signing of an MoU between PPC and EOC is a new milestone towards the eradication of polio from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Basit said that, unfortunately, only Pakistan and Afghanistan currently have polio virus in the world.

In the National cause of Polio eradication, our brave polio workers continue to strive for the success of anti-polio campaigns despite all kinds of challenges, difficult conditions, and harsh weather conditions.

He said that due to these efforts, there is a significant reduction in polio cases, which can be judged from the fact that in the year 2022, 20 cases of polio were reported in our province, while only four cases were reported last year.

It is gratifying that not a single case of polio has been reported this year.

He said that certain elements have been creating negative and misleading propaganda regarding anti-polio campaigns but as a result of the active and effective support and cooperation of the media, this propaganda has been successfully tackled. He said that now parents have come to know that the polio vaccine is safe in all respects and polio has been successfully eradicated worldwide, including Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries with the use of the same vaccine.

The EOC coordinator said that the role of media is important to stop the propaganda against polio campaign.

About the coverage of children in vaccination administration, he said it is around 95 percent. Only five percent are missing due to different reasons.

Regarding environmental sampling of polio virus, Abdul Basit said VCBA virus is being found in circulation.

However, he said Global Polio Eradication Initiative has set deadline of June 2024 for clearance of VCBA virus presence in sampling.

On this occasion, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the UN Children's Organization (UNICEF) for providing the necessary equipment and said that the media in close collaboration with EOC and UNICEF will ensure a healthy future for their children.

