EOC Coordinator Visits Northern Districts Of Hazara Division

Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, Abdul Basit Monday visited Northern Districts of Hazara Division along with Team Lead NSTOP for monitoring and supervising the mOPV2 case response activity

In this campaign 1,193,550 under five years children of 11 districts including all districts of Hazara Division, District Shangla and partial districts of Charsadda and Mohmand would be vaccinated.

A total of 5212 polio teams and 285 UPEC Chairman with 162 Provincial and National Monitors will provide supportive supervision.

On the first day of his field visits he came to the District Toghar and dispatched the teams from Judbah BHU. He encouraged them and assured his all support.

He convened meetings with district Administration and Health authorities and sensitized Deputy Commissioner, DHO and line departments and all DPMTs about the recent decision taken by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the highest level of commitment for successful implementation of the case response activities.

He also visited along with the Provincial team to UC Hernail where 5 polio cases are recently detected.

He met with the teams in field and supervised their activity. He appreciated their dedication in very harsh and hard to reach areas.

The teams warmly welcomed the Provincial EOC Coordinator and showed their pleasures for his support. He also met with the polio case in village Maina Geto and assured the family for every possible support for her rehabilitation.

