EOC Coordinator visits UC 4 Gadap for monitoring of polio campaign

Coordinator EOC Sindh Fayaz Abbasi visited super high risk UCs for polio transmission to monitor the progress of the polio campaign in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Coordinator EOC Sindh Fayaz Abbasi visited super high risk UCs for polio transmission to monitor the progress of the polio campaign in Karachi.

He was accompanied by Technical Focal Person Federal EOC Dr. Altaf Bossan and Technical Focal Person EOC Sindh Dr. Ahmed Ali Sheikh, said a statement on Monday.

Coordinator EOC Sindh visited Jannat Gul Hospital, EPI centre and the Emergency Response Unit Gujro, EPI fixed site and vaccinated children with polio drops to protect them from polio and vitamin A to boost their immunity.

Abbasi monitored the activities of the polio workers and motivated them through joining them in the field and appreciating their work.