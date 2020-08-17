UrduPoint.com
EOC Coordinator Visits UCs For Monitoring Of Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

EOC Coordinator visits UCs for monitoring of polio campaign

Emergency Operation Center for Polio (ECO) Coordinator Sindh Fayaz Abbasi visited super high risk UCs to monitor the progress of the polio campaign in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Emergency Operation Center for Polio (ECO) Coordinator Sindh Fayaz Abbasi visited super high risk UCs to monitor the progress of the polio campaign in Karachi.

He was accompanied by Technical Focal Person Federal EOC Dr. Altaf Bossan and Technical Focal Person EOC Sindh Dr.

Ahmed Ali Sheikh, according to a communique on Monday.

Coordinator EOC Sindh visited Jannat Gul Hospital, EPI centre and the Emergency Response Unit Gujro, EPI fixed site and vaccinated children with polio drops to protect them from polio and vitamin A to boost their immunity.

Mr. Abbasi monitored the activities of the polio workers and motivated them through joining them in the field and appreciated their work.

