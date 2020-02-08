EOC for Polio in Sindh confirms two new polio cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh has confirmed two new polio cases for the year 2020, one from District Badin and one from District Kambar.

This takes the total tally of Sindh to 5 and Pakistan to 12 for the year 2020, said a statement on Saturday.

A 36 months old female child has been affected by polio with weekness in upper left and lower left limb in Badin, and the date of onset was January 01.

Meanwhile, a 42 months old female child was tested positive for polio in Kambar after developing weekness in her right lower limb, the date of onset is January 01.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend.

The first step was the successful December NID followed by a case response in January and yet another campaign will be conducted in February.

The next polio campaign will begin in Karachi on February 10 while in the rest of Sindh districts the campaign will be conducted from February 17, onwards.

Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months will bridge the immunity gap that will In sha Allah lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of 2020.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urge parents to ensure Immunization of their children both in routine as well as the special campaigns planned by the programme during next few months.

The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations.

It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold campaigns and is working around the clock to address this gap.

It pains us to see the rise in polio cases and it is our mission to turn this situation around and get back on track to save the future generations of Sindh and Pakistan.

We have designed the regular high quality campaigns for 2020 to bounce back and the December campaign and January case response is a good foundation for that.

However it will take time to see results and the EOCs areworking in emergency mode to speed up the process.