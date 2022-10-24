EOC head asks polio transit teams to ensure no child is missed out

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, Muhammad Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary called upon polio teams to remain vigilant and leave no child unvaccinated during the ongoing Sub-National Polio Immunization Days (SNID).

The head of the polio programme said this while talking to polio teams in Multan and Bahwalpur on Monday. During a meeting with the Multan health management team, the EOC coordinator called for focusing on polio eradication activities especially during the campaign days so that the quality of the campaign was not compromised.

Meanwhile, EOC coordinator paid a surprise visit to Victoria Hospital, nomadic settlements, railway station and the General Bus Stand in Bahawalpur.

During his monitoring mission the EOC coordinator checked vaccines, administered drops, held discussion with polio teams about their challenges as well as technical issues and appreciated their performance. He issued on spot instructions to improve route and micro-plans so that the capacity of the polio teams was built adequately.

"Teams deployed at transit points need to be extra vigilant.

There is high probability of children being missed during rush hours. The district needs to ensure that police personnel are adequately placed with the polio teams at transit sites", he stressed.

"In case of any issues with the deployment of policemen, the health department may contact the focal persons in the Home Department at district level and no compromise should be made in this regard", Khizer Afzaal underscored.

During his visit to the nomadic settlement, the EOC coordinator personally verified household markings, children finger markings and urged polio workers to focus on inter-personal communication. "Teams need to make sure that no child is missed out and are covered the same day or in catch up days," underlined the EOC coordinator.

He also attended a briefing by the district team in Bahawalpur. The district health team informed him that it was focusing on covering missed children and weak union councils. He instructed the district team to show no leniency towards polio eradication efforts as well as essential immunization and assured that their issues would be solved on priority.