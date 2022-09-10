EOC KP holds free medical camps at flood-hit areas of Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started to hold free medical camps at flood-hit areas to safeguard people from various ailments triggered by recent floods.

In this regard, first medical camps were held at Jhok Kholo and Mala areas wherein a total of 488 patients including children and women were examined from various parts of the Malana union council.

Dr Suddas told the media that two medical camps were organized at UC Malana on the first day in line with directives of the EOC. Of these, one camp was fixed while the other was mobile so that maximum people could take benefit from the initiative.

He said that EOC was playing an effective role to ensure immunisation and healthcare services to the marginalised communities with focus on the flood-affected people.

He said both camps comprised male and female doctors who examined patients with complaints of skin infection and ailment caused by weather or climate change etc.

He said that a total of 303 flood-stricken people were examined in fixed camp while 185 during mobile camp.

He said that children were also administered vaccines against childhood diseases as per routine immunization schedule.

Dr Suddas informed that the free medical camps would be held at a total of 50 flood-affected areas of the district and would continue for 25 days.

He said those camps were being held on the directives of EOC Coordinator Asif Rahim so that flood-devastated people could get free healthcare services at their doorstep. He said the camps were also being monitored so that flood-stricken people could be provided with the best medical services.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Mehmood Jan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir also visited these camps and expressed their satisfaction in this regard.