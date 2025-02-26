EOC KP, PPA agree for collaboration on promoting polio vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial chapter of Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) have renewed their commitment for promoting essential immunization with a specific focus on creating an enabling environment for polio eradication in the province.

Both institutions agreed to extend their formal partnership, which is in place since 2019, to achieve their shared goal of promoting the culture of vaccination at community level and ensuring the eradication of vaccine preventable diseases including polio.

In this regard, a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) signing ceremony was held at EOC here on Wednesday, which was presided over jointly by Special Secretary Health/EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit and Provincial President of PPA Dr. Bawar Shah.

The ceremony was also attended by EOC officials including Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeshan Khan, Team Lead WHO, Team Lead NSTOP, Technical Focal Person Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shah, Deputy Team Lead UNICEF, Shadab Younas, Media Officer UNICEF and other members of EOC media team. PPA was represented by Dr. Syed Bawar Shah, President PPA KP, Dr. Ather Khalily, General Secretary PPA KP, Dr. Gohar Amin, President-Elect PPA KP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain, Central Vice President PPA, Dr. Tufail Muhammad, Executive Member PPA Centre and Prof. Dr. Sabir Khan, Executive Member PPA KP in the meeting.

The agreement was signed by Special Secretary Health/EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit and President PPA KP Dr. Bawar Shah.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Secretary Health/EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit said that PPA plays a key role in the eradication of Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs) including polio as its critical role positively impacts immunization at the community level.

He highly appreciated the support of PPA for polio eradication in the province and expressed his strong resolve to continue the existing coordination till the eradication of this crippling disease.

Expressing his views on this occasion, PPA KP President Dr. Bawar Shah said that PPA is fully committed to protect our children from VPDs including polio and renewed his commitment on behalf of PPA to keep continue the counselling of parents to educate them on the significance of essential immunization including polio.

Dr. Bawar Shah added that as the provincial chapter of PPA has its footprints across the province, so it will provide its full support to the polio eradication efforts particularly in districts where people refuse or have misconceptions related to polio vaccination.

Under this agreement, EOC KP will organize annual orientation session with PPA KP to brief them on the challenges of the polio eradication programme and to seek their inputs and technical support to tackle those challenges in the field.

PPA KP has agreed under this agreement to ensure regular counselling of parents and caregivers of children on the importance of vaccinating all under five children at their clinics and hospitals, provide its technical support in Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) Surveillance and timely notification of AFP cases to their respective district focal points.

PPA KP has also agreed to establish polio immunization points at key hospitals and their private clinics, ensure their participation in polio campaign inaugurations and conduct inaugurations at their hospitals and clinics along with their participation in key advocacy events such as World Polio Day, World Immunization Week, International Women Day, Polio Walks and any other advocacy events for polio and essential immunization.

The participants shared various valuable suggestions to improve vaccination coverage in the province and to overcome the existing challenges in polio eradication.

It was decided during the meeting that both institutions will finalize an annual work plan for polio eradication initiative and will quarterly review it to ensure its smooth implementation.

The proposed cooperation under this agreement will continue for a period of two years and regular coordination meetings will be held between EOC KP and PPA KP to apprise each other of any changes and new developments as per need.