EOC KP, PPA Host Successful Awareness Session To Tackle Polio Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) and supported by UNICEF, Wednesday successfully organized a two-day awareness session aimed at addressing the ongoing challenges in polio eradication.
The event brought together leading pediatricians and healthcare practitioners from the Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions to develop effective strategies for the complete elimination of the polio virus.
The session was jointly chaired by EOC Deputy Coordinator Muhammad Zeeshan Khan and PPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Professor Dr Muhammad Hussain. District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Mushtaq Tanoli, WHO representative Dr Tayyiba Mumtaz, PPA provincial cabinet members, EOC officials, and other healthcare professionals attended the event.
Muhammad Zeeshan Khan emphasized that polio eradication is a national emergency and a top priority for the government. He highlighted the active involvement of administrative bodies, law enforcement agencies, and health officials in this mission.
Khan introduced several modern strategies implemented in the polio program, including the ring strategy, bikers strategy, integrated service delivery, and health camps, which have significantly improved vaccination outreach, particularly in previously inaccessible areas.
Despite these advancements, he raised concerns about the growing trend of vaccine boycotts and misconceptions surrounding the polio vaccine in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which hinder vaccination efforts. Khan underscored the vital role pediatricians and healthcare practitioners can play in addressing these issues, as their respected voices can help shape public opinion in favor of polio vaccination.
Professor Dr Afzal Khattak, representing PPA, expressed gratitude for the session, which allowed for a thorough examination of the factors contributing to the persistence of the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan—two of the last countries where polio remains endemic.
He commended the efforts of front-line workers and urged healthcare professionals to actively engage with hesitant parents in their communities.
PPA KPK President Professor Dr Muhammad Hussain stressed the importance of commitment among healthcare professionals to eradicate polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). He highlighted the need for increased awareness of community health challenges and advocated for a culture of vaccine acceptance.
At the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were awarded to the participants by the guest of honor, acknowledging their commitment to the cause of polio eradication.
