EOC of PDMA to remain open during Eid holidays; DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sharif Hussain Saturday said that the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of PDMA would be fully operational during Eid-ul-Azha holidays in view the approaching monsoon season.

He said that that staff deputed in the EOC would work round the clock on Eid and provide needed help to the people during monsoon.

He said, necessary preparations have been made to cope with any untoward incident and staff has been directed to remain alert for assistance of people.

The DG said that workers had also been deputed in sensitive districts for quick response and they would be in liaison with higher authorities. He said that Nowshera, Swat, Abbottabd, Charsadda, D.I.Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower and Peshawar were declared sensitive and staff deputed in these areas was fully prepared to cope with any situation.