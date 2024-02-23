EOC, PPC Ink MoU To Create Awareness About Children’s Diseases
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Special Secretary Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that the role of media was of prime importance in creating awareness regarding keeping the children from various chronic diseases including polio.
He was addressing a function at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here on Friday wherein a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Emergency Operation Center KP and PPC with regard to creating awareness in society about the consequences of various diseases among children.
The MoU was signed by Special Secretary Health, Abdul Basit and President Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik.
On the occasion Communication Officer of the UNICEF, Shadab Younus, Vice President PPC Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, former PPC president Muhammad Riaz and Chairman PPC Health Committee, Irshad Ali were present.
Under the agreement, the PPC would also be provided with facilities including the inverter air- conditions, printers, photo copiers and other necessary equipment.
General Secretary PPC, Irfan Musazai on the occasion said the incumbent body of the Peshawar Press Club in assistance with various organizations was ensuring provision of all missing facilities to the press club.
President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik said Peshawar Press Club was a prestigious institution for the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that around 600 journalists attached with different electronic and print media offices were optimizing the various aspects and affairs of the province in a true manner.
Special Secretary Health KP, Abdul Basit on the occasion thanked the Peshawar Press Club members and said the role of media was very crucial in creating awareness among people in every sphere of life.
He expressed the hope the journalists’ community would continue its efforts in safeguarding the children from the chronic polio disease through their journalistic responsibility. He also assured every possible assistance to the Peshawar Press Club for upgradation of its services.
