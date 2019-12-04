UrduPoint.com
EOC Provides Support To Polio Workers For Achieving Target In Hazara Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:35 PM

Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Abdul Basit has said that EOC providing maximum support to the polio workers to achieve the targets set for oral polio vaccination campaign underway in eight districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Abdul Basit has said that EOC providing maximum support to the polio workers to achieve the targets set for oral polio vaccination campaign underway in eight districts of Hazara division.

Abdul Basit said this during his visit to different areas of Torghar, Kohistan Lower and Kohistan Kolai Palas to inspect the anti polio drive. He also reviewed performance of the polio workers.

He directed the polio teams to utilize all available resources for success of anti polio campaign.

He also met with Deputy Commissioner Torghar and discussed measures to remove hurdles in 100 per cent coverage of children that were left in the previous anti-polio vaccinations.

He said that EOC is fully prepared to eliminate crippling polio disease from the area up to 2020 under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Niaz Kazim and with guidance of National Emergecy Operation Center.

He also attended review meetings which were held on daily basis to monitor the performance of anti-polio teams during evening.

