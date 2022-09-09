EOC rolls out another health initiative for flood victims; sets up health camps in 8 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has rolled out another health initiative by organising health camps in the eight flood affected districts of the province which will provide free healthcare and essential immunization services to the people.

This was stated in an official statement issued by Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) here on Friday.

A total of 400 health camps will be held in D. I. Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Shangla and Dir Lower districts from September 9 till October 3.

During the health camps, vaccination against preventable diseases including measles, tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, pneumonia, meningitis, polio, hepatitis and diarrhea caused by rotavirus, anti-rabies would be ensured along with mosquito repellents, anti-snake venom vaccines, water purifying tablets and other necessary medicines for various infectious diseases, the statement read.

It further said that the government was taking every measure to ensure better health services to the people in these testing times and the health camps was one such initiative that could help provide these services at doorsteps.

"Priority was given to those union councils that are badly affected by the recent floods and heavy rains and have appropriate venue for conducting health camps" the statement read, adding that 50 health camps would be conducted in each of the selected districts, out of which 25 would be mobile health camps.

High officials from the district administration and the district health departments were visiting these camps to ensure that quality and efficient service was being provided to the flood victims.