EOC To Ensure Immunization, Healthcare Services To People Hard Hit By Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has been playing a lead role in initiating several health interventions to ensure immunization and better healthcare services to the marginalized communities with specific focus on segments hard hit by the recent flood and heavy downpours.

This was stated by Additional Secretary Health (Polio) & Coordinator EOC, Muhammad Asif Rahim in an exclusive chat with media.

Muhammad Asif Rahim informed that EOC has chalked out a comprehensive plan to carry out various health activities in the province with prime focus on districts and areas that are badly affected by the recent floods and needed maximum attention of the health authorities in these testing times.

He told media that provincial EOC has been assisting Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in several areas including extended outreach activities and improving coverage of zero dose and routine immunization in the province.

Sharing details of some of the key interventions, Asif Rahim told media that EOC has taken an initiative to hold 400 health camps in view of prevailing flood situation in D.I.Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Shangla and Dir Lower districts from September 8, 2022.

During the health camps anti-rabies, anti-snake venom vaccines will be ensured along with mosquito repellents, water purifying tablets and other necessary medicines.

He informed that priority will be given to those union councils that are affected by floods and heavy rains and have appropriate venue for conducting health camps adding that 50 health camps will be conducted in the selected districts out of which 25 will be mobile health camps while 25 will be static to cater to different types of population needs", he added.

Chief Sescretary KP, Shezad Bangash has tasked provincial EOC to support Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in coordination and data collection from districts during the ongoing flood emergency in the province adding that we have deputed two of our competent data officers to support the government in achieving the gigantic task of data compilation of the flood affectees.

Likewise, he stated that EOC has been supporting health department in intensified/extended outreach activities that started from September 5, 2022 and will continue till 17 September, next in view of the Non Polio AFP cases reported from the province.

