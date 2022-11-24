UrduPoint.com

E&P Companies Deposit Rs 3,108.309 Mln Under Social Welfare Obligation, NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Various exploration and production companies engaged in extraction of petroleum products have deposited a sum of Rs 3,108.309 million in different districts of Sindh province under social welfare obligation in the last five years

In a written reply to the question of Ms Shagufta Jumani, Minister of State for Energy, Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik said a sum of Rs 59.580 million has been deposited in district Hyderabad.

He said the E&P companies are obliged to deposit the social welfare obligation in the joint accounts of the concerned district management in accordance with the petroleum concession agreement/ social welfare guidelines issued by this ministry from time to time and utilized through a district-level committee.

