ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and gas Exploration & Production (E&P) companies have so far planted 561,090 saplings in different parts of the country under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Petroleum Division, being an important stakeholder, is actively participating in the tree plantation drive of the Federal government through E&P operators, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Division said in a news release on Monday.

"Till date, as many as 561,090 number of trees have been planted by 12 operators cumulatively at their own expense, out of which 148,017 have been planted during tenure of the current government," he said.

The ENI and Mari Petroleum companies stood top contributors by planting 50,000 plus saplings and 34,457 trees respectively during tenure of the current government.

The spokesperson reiterated that Petroleum Division, under the leadership of Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, would vigorously continue to participate in national campaigns and development of the country.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan had launched the Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) on October, 13, 2018, under which an extensive countrywide tree plantation drive was launched.

"This national campaign underpins behavioral change and institutional strengthening. Although Pakistan is not a major contributor to global warming, but it is the seventh most affected country mainly due to the CO2 emissions by neighbouring countries and the region," the spokesperson said.

In order to increase the forest cover, the tree plantation is included as a main component of the CGPM.

