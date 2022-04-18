UrduPoint.com

E&P Companies To Invest Over $70.2 M In 9 Blocks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:22 PM

E&P companies to invest over $70.2 m in 9 blocks

Successful bidders of nine onshore blocks, whose bids were opened on Monday, would make a massive investment worth over $70.2 million in three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Successful bidders of nine onshore blocks, whose bids were opened on Monday, would make a massive investment worth over $70.2 million in three years.

Bids were opened by the Bid Opening Committee in the presence of companies' representatives here at the Petroleum House, said a news release.

According to the details, apart from E&P activities, the successful companies would also spend over $ 810,000 in social welfare for the areas of their respective blocks.

For the blocks having discoveries, investments of several hundred million Dollars would be made by these companies to develop the production.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

Toy guns banned in district Kohat

Toy guns banned in district Kohat

14 seconds ago
 Narcotics deptt recovers 18 kg of heroin, nabs two ..

Narcotics deptt recovers 18 kg of heroin, nabs two peddlers

15 seconds ago
 Russia to Launch First High-Orbit GLONASS Satellit ..

Russia to Launch First High-Orbit GLONASS Satellite in 2028 - Roscosmos

17 seconds ago
 Police trace blind murder of minor boy

Police trace blind murder of minor boy

18 seconds ago
 SBP to celebrate Youm-e-Khudi to pay homage to All ..

SBP to celebrate Youm-e-Khudi to pay homage to Allama Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Shaukat Ali assumes charges as Commissioner Malaka ..

Shaukat Ali assumes charges as Commissioner Malakand

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.