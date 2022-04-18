E&P companies to invest over $70.2 m in 9 blocks

Successful bidders of nine onshore blocks, whose bids were opened on Monday, would make a massive investment worth over $70.2 million in three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Successful bidders of nine onshore blocks, whose bids were opened on Monday, would make a massive investment worth over $70.2 million in three years.

Bids were opened by the Bid Opening Committee in the presence of companies' representatives here at the Petroleum House, said a news release.

According to the details, apart from E&P activities, the successful companies would also spend over $ 810,000 in social welfare for the areas of their respective blocks.

For the blocks having discoveries, investments of several hundred million Dollars would be made by these companies to develop the production.