EPA allows plastic bags import to dispose hospital waste

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to polythene plastic bag distributor and importer, Med Life Services, to import, distribute and sell polythene plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory for hospital and municipal waste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to polythene plastic bag distributor and importer, Med Life Services, to import, distribute and sell polythene plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory for hospital and municipal waste.

Since August 2019, Pak-EPA has imposed a ban on polythene plastic bags in the Federal capital, as a result of which unauthorized sale, purchase, distribution, storage, import, manufacturing of polythene plastic bags is illegal in the federal capital, said a news release.

Additionally, as part of the plastic bag ban, the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility has been introduced, through which all manufacturers and importers and distributors of polythene plastic bags who apply to Pak-EPA for authorization, also submit their detailed Recycling Plans regarding how they will support recollection and recycling of polythene waste in Islamabad.

Previously, Pak-EPA has issued authorization certificates or NOCs to Muzaffar & Brothers Pvt. Ltd and AT Plastic and Pipe Store in Islamabad for permission to manufacture/import/distribute polythene plastic bags for hospital, domestic and municipal waste.