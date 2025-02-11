Open Menu

EPA Balochistan Launches Crackdown Against Sale Of Polythene Bags In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM

EPA Balochistan launches crackdown against sale of polythene bags in Quetta

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan has launched crackdown against the use of polythene bags in Quetta city to curb Environmental pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan has launched crackdown against the use of polythene bags in Quetta city to curb Environmental pollution.

On the instructions of Director General of EPA Muhammad Ibrahim, a crackdown and monitoring process is underway against the use and sale of polythene bags in Quetta city and its suburbs.

In this regard, various shops and wholesalers in the city have also been sealed while fines have also been imposed over selling of polythene bags in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Implementation of Balochistan Act 2023, a complete ban has been imposed on the use and sale of polythene bags.

Those who violate the act can be imprisoned for six months and a heavy fine can be imposed according to sections 5,6,20,22.

The Environmental Protection Agency has appealed to the public and businessmen to use cloth and paper bags instead of polythene bags so that the protection of the environment can be ensured.

