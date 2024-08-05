Open Menu

EPA, CDA Join Hands To Tackle Rawal Dam Pollution, Plastic Bags Ban Enforcement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

EPA, CDA join hands to tackle Rawal Dam pollution, plastic bags ban enforcement

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held two crucial meetings focusing on key environmental concerns in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held two crucial meetings focusing on key environmental concerns in the Federal capital.

The meetings led by DG Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah and Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need to clear Rawal Dam from pollution caused by solid waste and effluents by factories. The participants of the meeting discussed strategies to address this issue and ensure the dam's water quality to be restored.

The implementation of the ban on single-use plastic in ICT limits was another important topic discussed. The officials explored ways to effectively enforce this ban and promote sustainable alternatives.

The issue of illegal constructions and demolishing of illegal units in Zone 3 of Islamabad was also addressed. The meetings aimed to find solutions to tackle this problem and maintain the city's master plan.

These meetings mark a significant step towards addressing pressing environmental concerns in Islamabad, and the collaborative efforts of CDA and Pak EPA are expected to bring positive changes to the city's ecosystem. Meeting was attended by DC Islamabad along with his entire teams of Administration. It was decided that all agencies entrusted for Protection of environment, biodiversity, ecology and resources of Islamabad shall work together.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Dam Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan