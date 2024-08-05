EPA, CDA join hands to tackle Rawal Dam pollution, plastic bags ban enforcement

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held two crucial meetings focusing on key environmental concerns in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held two crucial meetings focusing on key environmental concerns in the Federal capital.

The meetings led by DG Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah and Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need to clear Rawal Dam from pollution caused by solid waste and effluents by factories. The participants of the meeting discussed strategies to address this issue and ensure the dam's water quality to be restored.

The implementation of the ban on single-use plastic in ICT limits was another important topic discussed. The officials explored ways to effectively enforce this ban and promote sustainable alternatives.

The issue of illegal constructions and demolishing of illegal units in Zone 3 of Islamabad was also addressed. The meetings aimed to find solutions to tackle this problem and maintain the city's master plan.

These meetings mark a significant step towards addressing pressing environmental concerns in Islamabad, and the collaborative efforts of CDA and Pak EPA are expected to bring positive changes to the city's ecosystem. Meeting was attended by DC Islamabad along with his entire teams of Administration. It was decided that all agencies entrusted for Protection of environment, biodiversity, ecology and resources of Islamabad shall work together.