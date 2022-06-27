UrduPoint.com

EPA Collects Water Samples From Filtration Plants In I-9, I-10 Sectors

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) laboratory directorate team here on Monday collected drinking water samples from water filtration plants located in sectors I-9 and I-10 to check the quality of water.

The capital's environmental watchdog shared on its official twitter handle that the Agency, especially in summer, tested the water quality status of water filtration plants to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

