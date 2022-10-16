UrduPoint.com

EPA Conducts Awareness Session On Climate Change With Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

EPA conducts awareness session on Climate Change with students

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted an awareness raising session on Climate Change with students of government Girls High school No.1, Gilgit.

Scientific Officers of GB-EPA Qandeel Zehra and Mishal Zahra interacted with the students on various issues of Climate Change.

It was a healthy discussion and students showed their keen interests in learning about climate change and its impact on globe.

The response of students was really impressive.

The role of Principal Gul Rakshanda was appreciated for the warm welcome and helping in conducting this fruitful event.

These sessions will be continued and conducted in various schools.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Event Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.