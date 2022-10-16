EPA conducts awareness session on Climate Change with students

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted an awareness raising session on Climate Change with students of government Girls High school No.1, Gilgit.

Scientific Officers of GB-EPA Qandeel Zehra and Mishal Zahra interacted with the students on various issues of Climate Change.

It was a healthy discussion and students showed their keen interests in learning about climate change and its impact on globe.

The response of students was really impressive.

The role of Principal Gul Rakshanda was appreciated for the warm welcome and helping in conducting this fruitful event.

These sessions will be continued and conducted in various schools.