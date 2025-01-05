Open Menu

EPA Confiscates 137 Kg Banned Polythene Bags

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a crackdown against banned single

use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns and confiscated 137

kilograms banned polythene bags across the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar said

the crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene

bags after amendments in the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic

Product Regulations 2023".

He stated that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers.

The mechanism had been developed for registration of producers, traders recyclers

and collectors and the department had received 43 applications regarding registration

so far which was the largest number in Punjab.

He said that fine from Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed on violators after

serving notices.

The premises where banned single use plastic found could be sealed and material

would be confiscated.

He said that it was the part of EPA’s broader initiative to promote sustainable

practices and mitigate plastic pollution, he added.

