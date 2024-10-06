EPA confiscates over 1500kg plastic bags in drive against pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) raided and confiscated 1500 kilogramme substandard polythene bags after a ban by Punjab government on single-use plastic and shopping bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday that departmental teams were engaged and made inspections of 1203 shops from June 5 to so far. He further said that a Rs10,000 fine was also imposed on shopkeepers over violation. The teams are making inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial government orders as plastic also contributes to environmental pollution. The initiative was taken for the health and life of the public and shopping bags less than 75 microns thick and single-use plastics are banned across the province, he added.

The official said that factories have started manufacturing shopping bags above 75 microns. Since June 6, 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Multan has been actively enforcing the ban on polythene bags below 75 microns, which is now particularly targeting breakfast vendors in the district.

The campaign focuses on reducing the environmental and health risks associated with thin plastic bags. Vendors were educated on the harmful effects of these bags and encouraged to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, he added.

The operation is part of EPA’s broader initiative to promote sustainable practices and mitigate plastic pollution. Similarly, EPA teams checked 281 brick kilns in Lodhran district and lodged cases against 25 owners over zigzag violations. The teams also imposed Rs2,00,000 fines on them.

Likewise, the agriculture department raided against stubble and crop residue burning and identified 12 spots. Two FIRs were registered and a Rs 292,500 fine was imposed.

Traffic police took action against smoke emitting vehicles and and checked 744 vehicles and challaned 315 of them. A fine of over Rs600,000 was also imposed. An awareness drive is also underway to sensitize citizens about measures regarding smog.