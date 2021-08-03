UrduPoint.com

EPA Confiscates Plastic Bags, Fines Major Stores In Aabpara Market

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:03 PM

EPA confiscates plastic bags, fines major stores in Aabpara market

A team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday visited Aabpara market to check compliance of ban on single-use polythene bags and confiscated huge amount of plastic bags and fined major stores in the market on violating the ban

A Joint Enforcement team of Pak-EPA and ICT Administration visited the Aabpara Market, G-6, in view of the complaints received from the respected citizens via Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) complaint portal, said a media release.

During the inspection visit, huge amount of Polythene Bags were confiscated and major stores of the market were fined on violation of "Pak-EPA Ban on Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019".

