EPA DG, Team Identify No Sewage, Waste Treatment Set Up At MPCHS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah and her team on Tuesday found that Multi Professionals Co-operative Housing Society (MPCHS) in B-17 sector of the Capital lacked proper sewage treatment and solid waste management system.

A surprise visit of MPCHS was conducted by the Pak-EPA DG along with senior officials of the Agency including Deputy Director Khalid Mehmood, said a news release.

During the visit, it was found that MPCHS not only lacked an operational sewerage treatment plant but also failed to properly collect and manage its solid waste.

Although, the society was granted a conditional environmental approval in 2007, the society was continuously discharging its sewage into the nearby nullah and has also encroached parts of the nullah.

It has also failed to properly implement its plantation plan. Due to these violations, a case was already in Environmental Tribunal against the housing society, it added.

"The matter will be further taken up by Pak-EPA with contractors and management of the Society," it said.

It noted that it was emerging day by day that most of the housing societies were discharging their waste into Nullahs and dumping waste at undesignated places.

