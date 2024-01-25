EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB

Open Menu

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Shehzad Shigri on Thursday unveiled alarming data about climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Shehzad Shigri on Thursday unveiled alarming data about climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a seminar held during the Winter Feast 2024 at Khalti Lake Ghizer, he said a trend of rising temperatures across all GB districts except Skardu had been witnessed during the last 30 years.

Their observations were based on the data gathered from seven automatic weather stations installed in different areas of the GB, he added.

He said the GB was environmentally very sensitive. Uneven weather changes all around the GB were affecting its economy, he added.

Shigri said winter air pollution in the Gilgit city had surpassed limits.

