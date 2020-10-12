EPA directs clay factories to adopt environment friendly policy

Environmental protection Agency (EPA) district Tharparkar on Monday raided over China clay factories in different areas of the district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Environmental protection Agency (EPA) district Tharparkar on Monday raided over China clay factories in different areas of the district.

On the special directives of Director General EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Regional Incharge Mirpurkhas Muhammad sohaib Rajput, District Incharge Tharparkar Ali Muhammad Rind with his team conducted raids on China clay factories located in different areas and served notices to factories triggering environmental problems.

District Incharge and Assistant Director EPA Ali Muhammad Rind talking to media said that on the special directives of the Regional Incharge EPA Mirpurkhas raids have been carried out on china clay factories and served notices under SEPA Act 2014.

He further said that clay factories were directed to adopt environment friendly policy otherwise strict action would be taken against them under SEPA Act 2014.