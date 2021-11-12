EPA directs MOAE proponents to submit project compliance report

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday has directed the project proponents of Mall of Arabia Extension to submit a detailed report on the environmental compliance to be ensured during the construction phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday has directed the project proponents of Mall of Arabia Extension to submit a detailed report on the environmental compliance to be ensured during the construction phase.

A public hearing of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA) of the Mall of Arabia Project Extension (MOAE) was held here under the chairmanship of Director EIA of EPA Ahsan Rafi Kiani, where project proponents of Imarat Group including Taimoor Abbasi, Director Operations Brig (Retd) Javed and members from the civil society, academia and experts attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Kiani said the project proponent should provide a detailed layout of energy efficient and conservation techniques to be adopted.

He also questioned the project proponents to give details of high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to be used for mitigating indoor pollution.

Hajra Malik and Nasir from Imarat Group presented a detailed briefing on the project and responded to various queries raised by experts, media and civil society.

The Imarat Group representatives said that the MOAE was sprawling over 17 kanals and one marla land where only 41 percent was covered area and rest was to be developed into a modern lush green Arabia Park to avert heat island effect due to massive concrete development.

The project was the largest mall to be developed in the Lohi Bher area of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad that would emerge as a new model of modern architecture in the other corner of the Federal capital.

Project Architect Abdullah briefed the participants that the MOAE was developing on modern lines and it was a unique mixture of Saudi and Moroccan architecture with three basements and 11 floors spreading on two main compounds joined through an aerodynamic bridge.

He said that the material to be used in the project was mostly local with high quality standards whereas the interior was designed as a lavish royal style living. "The project's architecture, design and landscaping is disaster resilient as per the Capital Development Authority regulations and will be one of the finest and lavish modern business and recreation facility for the local masses," he added.