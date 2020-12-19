EPA discuss industrial NEQS to ensure zero waste, pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Saturday held a consultative discussion on industrial National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) in order to ensure zero waste and pollution in the industrial units for sustainable development.

Director General Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, in her pursuance to initiate dialogue with industries, chaired the second session of NEQS and the meeting was hosted by Murree Brewery here, said a press release.

The main objective of the meeting was to create a favorable condition for industries to comply with NEQS.

For this purpose, it was established that Industry Specific NEQS would be drafted to reduce pressure on industries that were willing to comply with the regulations but are unable to do so due to limitations of certain parameters.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Murree Brewery Company Limited Isphanyar Bhandara said: "It is the mutual interest of Pak-EPA and the Industrial sector to cooperate and create a win-win situation for both Pak-EPA and the Industrial Sector." He also appreciated the initiative of Pak-EPA of considering to devise industry specific NEQS.

Bhandarra also referred to Pak-EPA earlier visit and constant guidance that enabled Murree Brewery to achieve zero water waste by saving 16000 Liters of water per hour of production, using Reverse Osmosis, and managed reuse 100 percent of the reclaimed water.

DG Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah said that after meeting at Murree Brewery Limited the members of NEQS committee also visited steel furnace units in the Federal capital's industrial area to witness the pollution control devices and control for air emissions in Karachi Steel and New Mustahkam Steel.

"All provincial EPAs are looking forward to install same local technology in provinces as well. This measure has reduced air pollution in the federal capital and 5 tonnes of carbon which has been spewed into air is being captured and sold as a lucrative raw material helping the industry in generating revenue."She went on to mention that this was the way forward of Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister.

Farzana added that the committee was working under Dr Prevaiz Hasan Commission of Water constituted by the Apex Court.