EPA expresses annoyance over burning garbage in prohibited area

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional In-charge Protection of Environment Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbal visited Daur Town and expressed his annoyance over the burning town garbage at prohibited areas, he also warned town administration to initiate legal action against contravention of Environmental Law 2014.

The visit was arranged by Regional In-charge and his team on continued public complaints. The team found burning of garbage at different sites of town. The environment team instructed Town officers to immediately extinguish fire through fire brigade support. Speaking on the occasion Regional In-charge said that the purpose of action aims at providing protection to the environment as garbage burning smoke causes hazardous diseases.

He instructed to dispose of garbage according to Environmental Law 2014 or otherwise legal action would be initiated under Sindh Environment Protection Agency Act 2014. Additional Director and Regional In-charge Department Protection of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal instructed Town Officer and administrator to avoid repeating anti-environment action and said that they would be issued notices to appear before Director General Department of Environment Protection.