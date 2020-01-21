EPA expresses satisfaction on 'Taibah Steel Mills' eco-friendly set up

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday in an interactive session with a number of steel mills representatives, experts and academia lauded Taibah Steel Re-Rolling Mills eco-friendly set up in the vicinity of Sector I-9/3.

Visiting the steel mills to review the prescribed health and safety measures, EPA Deputy Director Mohsina Zubair expressed her satisfaction and acknowledged that despite its re-rolling plant was in good condition, the Taibah Steel Mills was going to install a wet-scrubber plant to make the environment more congenial both for the internal and external customers.

After the session, Taibah Steel Mills Director Farrukh Faizan-ul-Haq told the APP, "We have submitted our environmental management plan to EPA including new policy for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for staffers' safety and good health.

" He said the official environmental agency had admired the endeavors taken by Taibah Steel Mills to keep an healthy environment around the mills.

He said under the new CSR policy the steel mills had started generating its own electricity to reduce carbon footprint which was also an environment friendly initiative.

Farrukh informed that the mills was going to organise a capacity building workshop to sensitize its staffers of all ranks about the significance of a safe and healthy environment.

To further improve the ambience around the steel mills, Taibah would plant saplings along its covered area after the seal of approval of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

