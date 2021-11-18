EPA expresses satisfaction over HSATI efforts for improving environment in SITE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Director Environmental Protection Agency Sindh Imran Abbas has expressed his satisfaction over the efforts made by Hyderabad Association of Trade and Industry in maintaining environmental friendly atmosphere in the industrial area.

Addressing the members of HSATI here on Thursday, he said that despite minimum numbers, the setting up treatment plants in dining and bleaching factories of SITE Hyderabad is indicating the sincerity of the industrialists regarding maintaining pollution free atmosphere in the area.

He informed that the high ups of the government have already communicated through reports that water safety tanks in all paper mills and daal mills have been set and the waste is being disposed off safely in the main sewerage line of the SITE Hyderabad where huge quantum of sewage is being drained from Hyderabad City and Latifabad areas.

President HSATI Saman Mal Devenani in his welcome address highlighted the efforts made by the association in providing pollution free atmosphere in the area including the plantation of trees and other safety measures required for maintaining healthy environment.

He informed that saplings of trees are being planted in large number so that healthy environment could be brought back in the area.

However, he underlined the need of de-silting of sewerage lines in order to avert submerging of the areas causing difficulties both for industrialists and workers as well as smooth traffic flow on roads.

Chairmen HSATI Sub-Committee on Environment Mian Farroq Ahmed said that it was the responsibility of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Limited to maintain sewerage system in the areas however, despite repeated requests, not action has so far been made to de-silt the sewerage line of the area.

He called upon the EPA management to extend help to HSATI in this regard so that SITE Limited could carry out maintenance of the sewerage system and also set up treatment plant at the main drain line.

Among others, HSATI Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, Senior Vice Chairman Shuja Razzaq Memon, Vice Chairman Sharif Poonjani, heads of the sub-committees including Shahid Kaimkhani, AAmir Shahab, Faheem Noorwala, Rashid Sethar, Mehmood Ahmed, Salahuddin Qureshi and members executive committee Allah Din Kaimkhani and Essar Kumar were also present on the occasion.