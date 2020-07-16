UrduPoint.com
EPA Finds Hospital Waste Management Unsatisfactory In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:39 AM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The District In-charge Environmental Protection Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbal, conducted raids at private and public hospitals and expressed anger over the prevailing sub standard situation of sanitation and cleanliness.

To review implementation status of laws governing Disposal of Hospital waste, the EPA team, on the directives of advisor to CM Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab, visited 18 private and public hospitals of District Shaheed Benazirabad and viewed the waste disposal process.

Sumbal said that action was in progress throughout the province under the law and hospitals and owners not complying with the Environmental Law 2014 were warned of strict legal action on violation. He said that the objective behind implementing environmental law is to provide a clean and better environment to the general public, prevent diseases and improve environmental conditions.

