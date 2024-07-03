The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday during its inspection visit found subpar waste management practices in various hospital of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday during its inspection visit found subpar waste management practices in various hospital of the Federal capital.

A joint inspection exercise under the directives of the prime minister was conducted by the Pak-EPA and the Islamabad Health Care Regulatory Authority (IHRA), a news release said.

The assessment, carried out by four teams, found significant lapses in waste segregation, storage, and incineration, posing risks of infection spread and environmental contamination.

The hospital management had pledged to rectify the issues and implement proper waste management protocols. Moreover, Pak-EPA and IHRA would continue monitoring health facilities in Islamabad to ensure compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2005, taking necessary actions to safeguard public health and the environment.