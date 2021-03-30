EPA fines Rs10,000 to restaurant violating plastics bags ban in Beverly Center

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Tuesday fined a continental food chain in Beverly Center for violating plastic bags ban.

The restaurant was serving the food items packed in polythene bags to its customers whereas the government has imposed a strict ban on using single-use polythene or plastic bags since March 1 to end plastic pollution.

An official of EPA told APP that there was no complacency in enforcing ban on plastic bags as this time other than shopkeepers, vendors, retailers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs, users or general public found carrying plastic bags were also being fined.

She added that as per the law a common user to be fined Rs5,000, retailers Rs10,000 and manufacturers Rs100,000. The fine would be doubled in case of repeated violations, she added.

The EPA has urged the masses to report plastic bags ban violations on Islamabad City App developed by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration with a special tab of polythene violation, she said. The joint team of ICT administration, Pak-EPA and Ministry of Climate Change was strictly carrying out inspection visits in the Capital to enforce the ban.

"It is very easy to use and people should report violations on this smart application. Simply take a picture and pin its location via Google map and enter it's name and address for prompt action," the EPA official explained.

She underscored that plastic bags were equally detrimental for human health, ecology and biodiversity. A plastic bag was highly damaging to the environment and the sole reason for urban flooding in mega cities of the country, the official added.

It merits mention here that a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Report has revealed that every individual around the globe was consuming 25 grammes of plastic which is equal to the size of a credit card.

The food item or beverage packed in a plastic bag or packaging made of polythene material had traces of plastics after getting dissolved into it as it causes a chemical reaction with the food product that gets transferred into human body, the report said.

The plastic waste dumped into oceans was lying undecomposed for many decades and would take 500 years to vanish from the environment, it added.

A global study on the plastic pollution also highlighted that by 2050 there will be more plastic bags than aquatic life in oceans if the use of plastic bags dumping went unbridled.

The country produced 55 billion plastic bags annually which had increased enormously since 1992 where the ban on polythene bags has become imperative to purge the nation from its menace for plastic free environment.

