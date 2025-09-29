Open Menu

EPA Fozia Akram Urges All Sectors To Unite Against Smog & Environmental Degradation

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

EPA Fozia Akram urges all sectors to unite against Smog & environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Agency in Nankana Sahib, Fozia Akram on Monday emphasized the need for increased social media awareness and collective efforts from all segments of society to combat smog and promote tree planting to protect the future.

DD Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Fozia Akram while exclusively speaking to ptv news channel emphasized that smog is no longer a seasonal inconvenience but a serious public health and environmental emergency, adding, the rising levels of air pollution are choking our cities, damaging ecosystems and putting lives at risk.

She particularly highlighted the importance of mass awareness campaigns, reduction in emissions and large-scale tree plantation, stating that only a collaborative and sustained effort can prevent long-term ecological damage.

“Everyone has a role to play from planting a tree to cutting down on smoke-producing activities.”

The deputy director also expressed strong support for the awareness and anti-smog campaign launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, which aims to engage communities and promote environmentally responsible behaviors across the province.

She said the EPA is actively participating in this campaign by organizing seminars, school programs, and clean air drives. “This initiative is a timely step towards securing a healthier, greener future for Punjab.”

“Students are the voice of change their online activism can drive real-world impact in this environmental struggle,” she stated.

