EPA Grants Conditional NOC To Supreme Court Employees Housing Society

Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

EPA grants conditional NOC to Supreme Court Employees Housing Society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Thursday granted a conditional no objection certificate (NOC) to Supreme Court Employees Cooperative Housing Society to be developed in Mouza Barkat and Naugazi, sector G-17/1-2 of Federal capital.

A public hearing of the housing project was held on September 16, after a careful review of the society's Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to Pak-EPA, said a news release.

The housing scheme was aimed to provide sustainable housing facilities to employees of Supreme Court, and to the local population as well.

With its continuous efforts, Pak-EPA strived to ensure that no project commenced construction in Islamabad Capital Territory without an environmental approval from the agency.

