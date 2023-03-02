UrduPoint.com

EPA Halts CDA Margalla Underpass Construction Sans Environmental Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:08 PM

EPA halts CDA Margalla underpass construction sans environmental approval

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on the directions of the Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) has served notices and environmental protection order (EPO) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to halt construction work at Margalla underpass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on the directions of the Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) has served notices and environmental protection order (EPO) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to halt construction work at Margalla underpass.

The EPA issued a notice to the CDA members for Environment, Engineering and the Project Director for justifying their conduct of starting construction work of their project unit in the Margalla Hills National Park without allegedly seeking environmental approval from the agency.

The notice was served on January 17 as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 whereas the construction was a purported violation of 11 and 12 of the act.

After hearing the project proponents, the matter was moved to the Environmental Protection Tribunal requesting its directions for EPO and stoppage of the alleged illegal construction work.

The tribunal in its ruling clarified that it was the prerogative of the EPA to issue EPO as per Section 16 of the act, whereas the tribunal was to decide the penalties as per section 17 of the Act.

The tribunal further observed that earlier the EPA had halted construction work in similar cases and the same could be done after fulfilling all the codal formalities.

The EPO served after the tribunal's order stated that the CDA officials allegedly failed to justify their position upon appearing in person before the EPA. However, despite gaining time for the provision of records and documents to defend themselves no evidence was presented to the EPA.

On February 15, the DG EPA issued the EPO to CDA officials and directed them to stop all sorts of activities on the site and ensure compliance with that order within seven days.

