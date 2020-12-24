EPA halts furniture industry emitting dark smoke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Thursday halted operations of a wooden furniture manufacturing industry for spewing dark smoke into the atmosphere causing hazardous air pollution and smog risk.

The Pak-EPA official told APP that a monitoring team of the Agency during its visit in G-11/2 sector of the Federal capital had disallowed the furniture manufacturing plant upon violating environmental laws.

She added that the industry was emitting black smoke continuously which was hazardous for sensitive groups people mainly lungs and heart disease patients, teenagers and minors.

The workers at the site were directed to shutdown the plant operation whereas the violation was stopped with immediate effect, the official said.

To a question, she said the plant officials were directed to take appropriate measures to reduce air pollution before resuming its operational activity.

Earlier, Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah along with the monitoring team visited steel manufacturing units to check emissions level and pollution control measures.

Many of the steel furnaces in the federal capital had installed dry scrubbers that collect black carbon emitted during combustion and release clean air. The carbon was sold in the international market as raw material for millions of rupees by the steel furnace owners as an alternate source of income.

